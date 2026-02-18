Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 628 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 514 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of KRDXF stock opened at $325.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.83 and its 200 day moving average is $365.14. Kardex has a 1-year low of $236.90 and a 1-year high of $426.09.

About Kardex

Kardex is a Swiss-based company specializing in automated storage and retrieval systems designed to optimize material flow and warehouse management. The firm develops, manufactures and sells high-bay storage systems, vertical lift modules, vertical buffer modules and conveyor technologies under its Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog brands. These solutions integrate mechanical, electronic and software components to deliver scalable, space-saving automation for a variety of industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes goods-to-person and person-to-goods systems that enhance picking accuracy and throughput.

