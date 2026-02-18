ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.36 on February 27th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EMO opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,078,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.

