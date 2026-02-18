Glenview Trust Co Purchases 11,892 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

