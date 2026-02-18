WAM Leaders Limited (WLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 348.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
WAM Leaders Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29.
WAM Leaders Company Profile
