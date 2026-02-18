WAM Leaders Limited (WLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 348.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

WAM Leaders Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29.

WAM Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of large- cap companies on the S&P/ASX 200 Index. The fund employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up research to create its portfolio.

