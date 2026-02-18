Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.34 Billion Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,315,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ferguson worth $4,337,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Ferguson by 22.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $259.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $271.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferguson from $268.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

