Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 11th

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 4.0% increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Fortune Brands Innovations has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.