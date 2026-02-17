Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.4889 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HST. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $216,965.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,141,025.05. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,710,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,622,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after buying an additional 485,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after buying an additional 5,096,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,374,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,957,000 after buying an additional 173,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

