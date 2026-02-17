Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.4889 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Shares of HST opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.
In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $216,965.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,141,025.05. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,710,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,622,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after buying an additional 485,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after buying an additional 5,096,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,374,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,957,000 after buying an additional 173,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.
The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
