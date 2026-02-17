Chemours (CC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $1.3284 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Chemours has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 18.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Chemours Company Profile

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

Featured Stories

