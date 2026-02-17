Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
DVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded Dynavax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 114,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,700.16. The trade was a 64.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 236.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3,193.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines and immunotherapies. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company specializes in leveraging its proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonist platform to enhance immune responses. Its lead product, HEPLISAV-B, is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that incorporates the CpG 1018 adjuvant to stimulate a rapid and robust antibody response in adults.
Founded in 1993, Dynavax has built a pipeline that extends beyond hepatitis B to include candidates targeting seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and emerging infectious diseases.
