Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Issues Earnings Results

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.59% and a negative net margin of 72.86%.

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AGY traded down GBX 0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 10.70. 128,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £657.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.50. Allergy Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 5 and a 1 year high of GBX 12.10.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development include vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development.

