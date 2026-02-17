Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Issues Earnings Results

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.59% and a negative net margin of 72.86%.
Allergy Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of AGY traded down GBX 0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 10.70. 128,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £657.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.50. Allergy Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 5 and a 1 year high of GBX 12.10.
About Allergy Therapeutics
