Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aura Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUGO

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Minerals

NASDAQ:AUGO opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,744,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.