Western Wealth Management LLC Has $16.27 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of META opened at $639.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.94%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman / Pershing Square has built a multi‑billion dollar position in Meta, calling it “deeply discounted” and citing AI-driven growth potential — a large, public buy provides buying pressure and validation from an influential investor. Ackman’s $2B Bet: Why Smart Money is Backing Up the Truck on “Deeply Discounted” Meta Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Other notable fund managers (e.g., Philippe Laffont) list Meta among top holdings, reinforcing institutional conviction that the company is positioned to monetize AI and advertising. Is Meta Platforms (META) Philippe Laffont’s Top Pick?
- Positive Sentiment: Hardware momentum: reports that Meta and partners sold millions of smart glasses in 2025 support a nascent hardware/revenue stream that could diversify growth beyond ads. Meta Is the Winner in Smart Glasses. How Big the Business Can Get.
- Neutral Sentiment: AI adtech tailwinds: industry pieces on AI turning websites and ad funnels into adaptive sales engines highlight structural demand for better personalization — a tailwind for Meta’s ad products but not an immediate revenue read. AI Turns Websites Into Adaptive Sales Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Personal‑interest coverage (Mark Zuckerberg buying Miami real estate) is noise for fundamentals — notable for headlines but unlikely to move revenue or margins. Mark Zuckerberg may be the latest California tycoon to buy in Miami’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in India: India is discussing age‑based social media restrictions that could materially affect user reach and ad targeting in a 1.4 billion‑person market — a potential headwind to revenue and growth. India discussing age-based restrictions with social media firms, top minister says
- Negative Sentiment: Potential U.S. cost pressure: White House adviser comments about forcing data‑center builders to “internalize” utility costs create execution and margin risk for heavy AI infrastructure spenders like Meta if policy or cost allocation shifts occur. Trump trade adviser Navarro says administration may force data center builders like Meta to ‘internalize’ costs
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,117.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.50.
In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.28, for a total value of $358,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,330.36. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.19, for a total transaction of $342,869.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,702.62. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,478 shares of company stock worth $6,799,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
