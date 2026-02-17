Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Columbia Banking System stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.6%

COLB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. 1,201,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.23 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.11%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 65.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 612.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Steven R. Gardner sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $403,926.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company’s offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.