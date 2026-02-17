Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,401,828 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 2,506,803 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. 459,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 146.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

