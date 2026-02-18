Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.76. 4,332,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,525,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Roth Mkm set a $14.00 price target on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 43,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $476,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,270.53. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 39,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $476,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,352. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,399,331 shares of company stock worth $26,448,615. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 353.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.