Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,518,701 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,949,539 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 596,658 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 568,151 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 497,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 192,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 751,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,969. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.95.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company’s brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman’s Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The retailer’s product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.

