Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $91.97. Approximately 2,398,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,947,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30.

In related news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $5,576,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 147,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,943,799.55. The trade was a 33.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $1,934,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,092.38. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,407 shares of company stock valued at $74,930,858. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

