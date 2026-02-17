Firefly Aerospace Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLY)

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 39,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 515% compared to the typical volume of 6,435 call options.

Firefly Aerospace Stock Up 6.8%

Firefly Aerospace stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. Firefly Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Firefly Aerospace from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Institutional Trading of Firefly Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Firefly Aerospace by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,069,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 643,886 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Firefly Aerospace by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

Featured Articles

