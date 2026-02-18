Analyzing ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of ObsEva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of ObsEva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ObsEva and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva N/A -416.36% -92.01% ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76%

Risk & Volatility

ObsEva has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva N/A N/A -$58.38 million ($0.92) N/A ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares ObsEva and ProMetic Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ObsEva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Summary

ObsEva beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ObsEva

(Get Free Report)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.