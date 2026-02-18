Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IREN (IREN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IREN (NASDAQ: IREN):

2/10/2026 – IREN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2026 – IREN was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/6/2026 – IREN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc..

2/6/2026 – IREN had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – IREN was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2026 – IREN was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – IREN had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – IREN was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

