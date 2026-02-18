Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IREN (IREN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IREN (NASDAQ: IREN):
- 2/10/2026 – IREN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2026 – IREN was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 2/6/2026 – IREN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc..
- 2/6/2026 – IREN had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2026 – IREN was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/13/2026 – IREN was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – IREN had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – IREN was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IREN
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for IREN Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.