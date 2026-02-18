BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.94. 43,360,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 75,024,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several research analysts have commented on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 488,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,861,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $13,318,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

