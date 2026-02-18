Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 377,701 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 444,913 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 259,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IPI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 668.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 197.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 116,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,201. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $443.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

See Also

