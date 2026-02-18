Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,318,481 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 1,546,371 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 999,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 162,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,594. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLSI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,800 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $53,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,604,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,170,362.66. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $378,669. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

