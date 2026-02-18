Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,600 and last traded at GBX 1,650, with a volume of 9292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700.

Bioventix Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of £86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,790.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,115.63.

Insider Activity at Bioventix

In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 150 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,071 per share, with a total value of £3,106.50. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services. Bioventix PLC was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Farnham, United Kingdom.

