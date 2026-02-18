Head-To-Head Survey: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares BHP Group and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BHP Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nouveau Monde Graphite
|N/A
|-57.99%
|-37.40%
Volatility and Risk
BHP Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BHP Group and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BHP Group
|1
|5
|1
|2
|2.44
|Nouveau Monde Graphite
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2.71
BHP Group presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.58%. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 145.45%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than BHP Group.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BHP Group and Nouveau Monde Graphite”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BHP Group
|$51.26 billion
|3.68
|$9.02 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|Nouveau Monde Graphite
|N/A
|N/A
|-$53.48 million
|($0.66)
|-3.33
BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite.
Summary
Nouveau Monde Graphite beats BHP Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-Des-Saints, Canada.
