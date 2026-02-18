BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,191,693 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,409,281 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BW LPG Stock Up 0.3%

BW LPG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.92 million. BW LPG had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.57%.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BW LPG’s payout ratio is currently 141.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BW LPG by 4,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BW LPG by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in BW LPG in the second quarter worth $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in BW LPG by 290.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BW LPG by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWLP. Clarkson Capital raised BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

Further Reading

