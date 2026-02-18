Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.8550.

Several analysts recently commented on ENGGY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Enagas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enagas to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enagas currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

Enagás is Spain’s primary natural gas transmission company, specializing in the development, operation and maintenance of high-pressure gas pipeline networks and regasification terminals. The company manages over 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines across the country and operates six strategic regasification plants, enabling the efficient receipt and redistribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Enagás also provides technical management and system operator services, ensuring the stability and security of the national gas grid under a regulated framework.

Founded in 1972 to coordinate Spain’s burgeoning gas infrastructure, Enagás was partially privatized and listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2002, becoming a constituent of the IBEX 35 index.

