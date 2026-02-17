Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 964,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

