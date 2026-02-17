Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 17th (AGIG, ALIT, ARMK, AVAV, BTGO, CLLS, CTAS, EFX, EQPT, FDS)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 17th:

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AGIG). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). They issued an underperform rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO). They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT). Citizens Jmp issued a market outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation began coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS). They issued an underperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). Bank of America Corporation issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bank of America Corporation issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

