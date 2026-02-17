Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,728,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,501,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $319.39 billion, a PE ratio of 212.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,593 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,786,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,387,000 after purchasing an additional 970,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

