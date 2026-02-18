Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 76.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) were up 76.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 7,566,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 945,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

