Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,276,730 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 968,896 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 735,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 735,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 654,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.71. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short‐term voyage charters and longer‐term period charters.

