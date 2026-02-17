Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC) Short Interest Up 37.9% in January

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 120 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 87 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 320 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.53% of Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841. Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.73.

About Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF

The Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (TEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US companies of any size and sector the sub-adviser believes to have growth potential tied to transformative technologies. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. TEC was launched on Apr 16, 2025 and is issued by Harbor.

