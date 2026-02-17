Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Independence Realty Trust stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 551.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

