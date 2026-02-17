Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar Tree stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,383. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $142.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 541,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,045,000 after acquiring an additional 143,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

