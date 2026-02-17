Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Price

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 544,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,308,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,436,000 after acquiring an additional 187,663 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,799,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

