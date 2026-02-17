TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$68.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Finning International from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.63.

TSE FTT traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.14. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$34.59 and a 52-week high of C$90.84.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Finning International had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Finning International will post 4.244898 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

