Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised Interfor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Interfor from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.40.

Interfor Price Performance

Interfor Company Profile

TSE IFP traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,176. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$18.33.

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company’s primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

