Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHR
Chorus Aviation Trading Up 3.8%
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$320.19 million during the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.