Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.14.

Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.66. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$17.62 and a 1-year high of C$24.31. The stock has a market cap of C$522.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$320.19 million during the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

