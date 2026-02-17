Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cameco from C$145.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cameco from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$165.69.

CCO stock traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 469,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The firm has a market cap of C$67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.77. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$49.75 and a 1-year high of C$182.72.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

