Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$109.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.42.

BNS traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$104.04. 870,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,741. The company has a market cap of C$128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$62.57 and a one year high of C$106.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 17.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,886.60. The trade was a 72.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

