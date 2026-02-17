Traders Purchase High Volume of V.F. Put Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 22,249 put options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 15,366 put options.

V.F. Trading Down 1.3%

VFC traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 2,942,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,782. V.F. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. V.F. had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at V.F.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852. The trade was a 99.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 59.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 705.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

