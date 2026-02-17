Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 966,583 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 799,797 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Radware Trading Down 3.7%

Radware stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 142,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Radware has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Radware had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on Radware in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,960,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Radware by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,619,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,108,000 after acquiring an additional 588,064 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,698,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,449,000 after acquiring an additional 556,551 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 18.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,831,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,370,000 after acquiring an additional 445,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,562,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 348,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

