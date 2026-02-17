Rep. Nancy Pelosi Purchases Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-California) recently bought shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM). In a filing disclosed on January 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Tempus AI stock on January 16th.

Representative Nancy Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 1/16/2026.

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2025.

NASDAQ TEM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 5.22. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. TD Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempus AI news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,500. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 1,302 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $87,780.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,257.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 716,825 shares of company stock worth $49,064,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Nancy Pelosi (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 11th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pelosi (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 11th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.[source]

Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker of the House. Pelosi was first elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1987 to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which she represented until her election to California’s 8th Congressional District in 2012. In 2002, she was elected minority leader, becoming the highest-ranking congresswoman of either party in U.S. history. When Democrats took control of the House in 2007, Pelosi made history again with her election as speaker of the House.

Pelosi was re-elected speaker of the House in 2019, following the 2018 midterm elections. She served in that role until January 3, 2023.

Notable legislation passed during her speakership includes the Affordable Care Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act.

Pelosi is also a prominent Democratic fundraiser, raising more than $700 million for the Democratic Party since becoming a party leader in 2002.

Nancy Pelosi was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Pelosi graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in 1958. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College in 1962. Pelosi served as the chair of the California State Democratic Party and the finance chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

