Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schneider National stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. 278,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,217. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Schneider National announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $7,477,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 120.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

