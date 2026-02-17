Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $9.12 on Tuesday, hitting $381.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,538. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $380.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.21.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.73.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

