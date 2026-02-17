Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $31.63 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $31,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

