Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Pan American Silver stock on January 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:PAAS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,327,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 43,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Pan American Silver by 214.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 121,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 363.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 151,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

