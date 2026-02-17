Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Biogen stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biogen alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.92. The stock had a trading volume of 380,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $202.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,447,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,514,000 after acquiring an additional 157,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,468,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,007,000 after purchasing an additional 71,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,435,000 after buying an additional 130,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $464,408,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,418,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.