Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Holdings Raised by M&G PLC

M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Evercore set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.21.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.4%

EG stock opened at $337.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $370.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($18.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

About Everest Group

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

